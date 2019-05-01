Sioux Falls Catholic Schools Rebrands to Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Catholic Schools is rebranding, they will now be known as Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools.

Officials say the name change reflects a broader reach outside of Sioux Falls. Right now, the school system encompasses more than 20 communities in the Sioux Empire.

That includes six elementary schools, one junior high, and one high school, all of which will keep their names.

“Our educational system is a true P-K through 12, and there has been some disconnect in the larger community surrounding Sioux Falls that did not understand that process or how we came together as a complete school system,” said Bishop O’Gorman President Kyle Groos.

The change also honors a significant member of the Sioux Falls Catholic community, the late Bishop Thomas O’Gorman.