Customer Service Specialist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Ready to join the automotive industry in a fast-paced position as the face of the company? Billion Automotive, a fast-growing automotive dealership is seeking a full-time Customer Service Specialist to join the team in our collision center in Sioux Falls.

The schedule for this position is Monday-Friday 7:30am-5:30pm. This person will not work weekends. Pay depends on experience.

Customer Service Specialist Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

–Greet customers and determine nature of their visit

–Answer incoming calls

–Communicate with callers and walk-in guests in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner

–Type memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents

–Generate repair orders and audit for accuracy

–Accepting payment from guests

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and a 401(K) with employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

–Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task

–High School Diploma or Equivalent

–Valid driver’s license/acceptable driving record

–Excellent attendance record

–Must successfully complete pre-employment criminal background and motor vehicle record check

–Ability to work the specified schedule above

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=15001&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C