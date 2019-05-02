Former South Dakotan Jej Vinson Survives Elimination on The Voice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are 13 contestants left on NBC’s The Voice, including a former South Dakotan after a major save from Kelly Clarkson.

22-year-old Jej Vinson was saved from elimination by Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday. Jej tells KDLT News that he had so many emotions that night, that he couldn’t help but fall to the ground.

As we’ve mentioned, Jej has ties to the Flandreau community, and he’s not forgetting about the people who helped him get to where he is.

“I’m just very grateful that South Dakota was the first state I moved into coming from the Philippines. It definitely gave me a great first impression of what America is because everyone was just so welcoming, treated me and my parents with warmth and respect, and I just really appreciated that,” said Jej.

Jej and 12 other remaining contestants are back Monday night, right here on KDLT.