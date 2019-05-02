Full-Time Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a fulltime Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist. The successful candidate is responsible for anchoring and producing weather segments for KDLT Weekend News. This position is also responsible for shooting, reporting and editing news stories during the week. The Weekend Meteorologist shall also assist during severe weather events and breaking weather coverage.

Qualifications include:

Degree in Meteorology with emphasis or minor in Broadcasting

Well-versed in using video cameras and non-linear editing equipment

Solid understanding of AP-style writing

Excellent news judgment

Great work ethic

Ability to multi-task

Trained in effective social media strategies

Please send cover letter, resume and a link to work samples to:

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

dbenson@kvrr.com

-or-

Dana Benson, Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

KDLT-TV

3600 South Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106