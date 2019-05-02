Game of Thrones Drink Comes to Yankton Bar for One Night

YANKTON, S.D. – For one night only, a Yankton bar is featuring a new drink, inspired by the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Tonight, people at The Copper Room on the second floor of Ben’s Brewing Company can buy the White Walker.

It’s made of Godiva white chocolate liqueur, blue curacao. and cream soda. The glass is dipped in melted vanilla ice cream with blue sugar sprinkles.

In the show, White Walkers are evil ice creatures that threaten mankind’s existence. So this White Walker looks much more approachable.