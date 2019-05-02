Governor Noem “Not Welcome” on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council says Governor Kristi Noem is no longer welcome on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The message comes in a letter sent to the Governor’s office on Thursday from Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Running Bear.

According to the letter, the ban is the result of Noem’s support of Senate Bills 189 and 190.

Those bills are said to be in response to quote “riot boosting” in regards to the Keystone XL Pipeline protest.

The governor’s office released a statement stating that Governor Noem has spent time in Pine Ridge building relationships and will continue to engage with tribal members. You can read the full statement below.

The governor has spent considerable time in Pine Ridge building relationships with tribal members, visiting businesses, discussing economic development, and working with leadership. This announcement from Oglala Sioux tribal leadership is inconsistent with the interactions she has had with members of the community.

It’s unfortunate that the governor was welcomed by Oglala Sioux’s leadership when resources were needed during the storms, but communication has been cut off when she has tried to directly interact with members of the Pine Ridge community.

The governor will continue working to engage with tribal members, stay in contact with tribal leadership, and maintain her efforts to build relationships with the tribes.