More Mosquitos Expected in Sioux Empire Following Wet Spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As spring weather rolls in, soon, so will the spring bugs.

The bug outlook for this year doesn’t look good. Experts say the wet spring will likely mean a lot of mosquitos and flies. The cold weather doesn’t seem to be holding them off, for now.

Bugs like mosquitos flourish around water, but that water needs to be at least 55 degrees for the mosquito to complete its lifecycle.

“The type of mosquito likely to evolve after a flooding event is a big nuisance. It bites a lot, but it isn’t a big disease spreader, so that’s a good little silver lining,” says Sioux Falls Health Program Coordinator Denise Patton.

Mosquito season begins around the end of May. It’s recommended to use bug spray whenever spending prolonged time outdoors this spring.