Scoreboard Thursday, May 2nd
American League
Twins 8, Astros 2 *Castro HR, 4 RBI’s
College Baseball
GPAC Tournament
DWU 3, Mount Marty 1 *Boerger 5-hitter
Northwestern 7, Midland 0 *Roberts 5-hitter
College Softball
NSIC Tournament
Augustana 7, SMSU 0 *Pardo HR, 3 RBI’s
SMSU 9, Upper Iowa 7 *Tomlinson 2-run HR
USF 9, Minot State 7 (8 innings) *Nieveen 3 RBI’s
Winona State 3, USF 2 *Miller HR
GPAC Tournament
Concordia 6, Mount Marty 4
Jamestown 11, Northwestern 0
Dordt 4, Midland 3 *Van Oort 3 RBI’s
Jamestown 5, Dordt 4
Mount Marty 5, St. Mary 2
Midland 11, Northwestern 2 (Red Raiders eliminated)
NSAA Tournament
Valley City 3, Presentation 0
Bellevue 3, Dakota State 0
Waldorf 14, Presentation 7 *Parrish 2 RBI’s (Saints eliminated)
Mayville State 7, Dakota State 3 *Ronke/Lopez RBI’s (Trojans eliminated)