Senator Thune Applauds South Dakota Businesses on Senate Floor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune spent his Easter break back in South Dakota, touring businesses across the state.

Now that Congress is back in session, Sen. Thune says he as a revamped desire to advocate in Washington for businesses back home.

While touring places like Degeest Steel in Tea and Valley Queen Cheese in Milbank. Thune says he saw how recent tax reform is allowing businesses here to grow and expand.

Speaking on the Senate floor this morning, Thune says there’s still a lot more that needs to be done to help South Dakota business.

“One big priority for Republicans is passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement, which would help grow our economy, raise wages, and create 176,000 new jobs. Canada and Mexico are top markets for U.S. agricultural products, and South Dakota farmers, ranchers, and businesses would all see benefits from the passage of this agreement,” said Senator Thune.

Thune says he is also working on expanding the HB 2 Visa program that will help bring workers to the United States and help with South Dakota’s employment challenges.