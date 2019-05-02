Sioux Falls Making Sidewalks ADA Compliant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Some folks have a hard time getting around town in Sioux Falls. That’s because not all sidewalks are ADA compliant. By law they have to be, so the city is working on the problem.

Even though construction can be a pain, Vicki Kerkvliet welcomes it. When sidewalks are cracked it makes it tough for her to get around town. Kerkvliet was born with a brittle bone disease and has been in a wheelchair all her life because of it. She’s excited about a curb ramp construction project the city is working on to make ramps ADA compliant.

“I like to go out to eat, to go to shows, to go to concerts and to me this will open up more opportunities for me to enjoy these things with my family and my friends,” said Kerkvliet.

Crews are removing the existing ramps that are deteriorated or too steep, replacing them with upgraded ramps.

“They’re less steep, you know flatter, easier for someone to navigate in a wheelchair. They also have the detectable warning panel at the intersection, the little dotted panel that you see to help visually impaired people detect that there’s a street crossing there,” said Sioux Falls Principal Engineer, Wes Philips.

This is an ongoing process to get all the sidewalks completed.

“You can imagine that we have hundreds, even thousands, multi-thousands of curb ramps, so we’re trying to make progress every year,” said Philips.

Kerkvliet says this will have a positive effect on the entire city.

“I’m really glad that they are making that a priority because it means that people with disabilities will be able to frequent more businesses and bring more revenue into businesses in our community.”

This will also make things accessible to everyone, not just those with disabilities.

“There are a lot of elderly people in our community that use walkers and canes and the curb ramps are very important to them and even parents who have children in strollers,” said Kerkvliet.

So Kerkvliet will patiently wait out the construction, so that someday everyone can comfortably get around and enjoy Sioux Falls.

The city updates around 400 curb corners a year. Right now, crews are focused on Minnesota, 41st and Western, and portions of downtown.