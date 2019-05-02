Stampede React to Road Wins at Tri-City

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Stampede returned home at 4 am Thursday morning with a 2-0 lead over Tri-City in the USHL’s Western Conference Finals. Games 3 and 4 are at the Premier Center Friday and then Saturday if necessary. The Herd have played extremely well, winning 3-0 and 4-1 against the league’s best team.

Cade Borchardt, Stampede Forward:”We can beat anyone and I felt like they were over-confidant. They just won the Anderson Cup and felt like they could just show up and beat us. And when we’re working and when we’re going we have so much depth that it doesn’t matter. We can beat anyone…”

Scott owens, Stampede Head Coach:”I just think we are in a little bit of good rhythm, we are in good form. Coming off of that very tough Waterloo series I think we’re in a pretty good place. And I thought it was evident, it came through…”