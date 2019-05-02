The Augie Softball Team Has Been Offensive In Regular Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD…. The Augustana softball team has had a prolific season at the plate. The Vikings came into the NSIC Tournament with a 47-8 record after hitting .357 as a team for the season. That is 3rd in Division II. They are also 4th in slugging percentage and 9th in HR’s. Head coach Gretta Melsted has had big-time slugging teams in the past but decided she needed some speed. So her combination of the two with this year’s squad has paid big dividends. Head coach Gretta Melsted says: “We have a lot of speed and we’ve also been able to have power with that speed. So we have a really good combination this year. We’re not lob-sided. We’re not all slappers or not all power, we have a really good mix this year and that’s what’s been helping make us successful…”

In addition to the great offensive stats, this team also is solid on the mound. Shannon Peterson, Augie catcher says:”We’ve been just a scrappy team. We’re good throughout the line-up, we’re aggressive hitters 1 thru 9 and we just get the job done. We hit the ball and we’re really, really, really dominant in the circle. Our pitchers get it done every single game….”

The Vikings improved to 48-8 with a win Thursday in Rochester, MN over SMSU 7-0. NSIC Freshman of the Year Mary Pardo had a HR and 3 RBI’s and Samantha Eisenreich also knocked in 3 runs for the Vikes who play Concordia-SP Friday. Augustana is the #2 seed and Winona State is the top seed.