Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Ask for Public’s Help Finding Missing Girl

YANKTON, S.D. – The Yankton Sioux Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 7-year-old girl.

Police say Aylani Rainbow was last seen leaving Marty Indian School with her biological mother on Tuesday.

Police believe the two are possibly headed to California in a red Cadillac with California plates. Anyone who sees the vehicles or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Yankton Sioux law enforcement dispatch at 605-487-7500.