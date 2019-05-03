Burn Ban Issued in Turner County From Road Conditions

TURNER COUNTY, S.D.- Turner County emergency management have issued a burn ban that will remain in effect until further notice.

This burn ban, however, stems from the road conditions being in rough shape throughout the county.

Impassible roads have been causing a lot of headaches for farmers trying to reach their cattle as well.

“We have to travel an extra 16 miles a day cause we can only take half loads, and we’ve got to drive out of the way to get there.” Said Joseph Plucker, a farmer near Parker, South Dakota.

Right now, it’s just not worth it for farmers like himself to take full loads of cattle feed onto gravel roads in this condition.

Plucker said, “It’s the fact that if you’re too heavy you just go straight down. And, so, if you go with a full load you’re going to have to be pulled out.”

Issues like these have been going on for over a month.

Plucker says your patience gets stretched pretty thin throughout that time period. It’s even delayed his planting season.

Even just two-tenths of an inch of rain can ruin what gravel roads they have left to take.

For Plucker, though, the glass is always half full.

“As a farmer you’re always optimistic. It don’t take long for us to get a crop in, if mother nature gives us a bit of break.” He said.

He says if mother nature cooperates, they are hoping to get back into their fields and start planting.