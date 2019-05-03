City Crews Building New Viewing Platform at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Falls Park draws a lot of tourism in Sioux Falls, but getting close to the water can be dangerous. The city is now working to create a safer way to experience the park.

Two weeks ago, crews started building a new platform right below The Falls Overlook Cafe. Since the platform is located right along the water, there are barricades surrounding it to ensure visitor’s safety.

City officials say it will be handicap accessible and connects to the walking path. The platform should be finished by June 5th.