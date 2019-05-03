Dakota State University Rebrands with New Logo, Colors

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State University is uniting with a new brand and visual identity.

The rebranding was started by President José-Marie Griffiths, who joined DSU in 2015. In a press release, the university’s goal is to unite with a look and feel that “accurately and authentically matches the essence of Dakota State.”

“We are a comprehensive university on an inspirational and world-changing trajectory to be a forward-thinking, innovative, technology-fueled organization, fostering true innovation, active engagement, and global impact in teaching, learning, scholarship, and research,” Griffiths said. “The new visual identity will connect with those initiatives today and in the future.”

Along with a new logo, DSU changed its primary colors to Trojan blue, and gray.