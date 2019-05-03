District: Registered Sex Offender Moves Near Yankton Elementary School

YANKTON, S.D. – Yankton School District officials are informing parents that a registered sex offender has moved near an elementary school.

Kenneth Stark has taken residence near Stewart Elementary School. School officials say he has sex offenses involving children.

Stark is described as 5’10”, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2003 Pontiac Montana van with the South Dakota license plate 1AX 192.

School officials say they are working with the Yankton Police Department to keep children safe. They are asking parents to call the police at 668-5210 or the Yankton School District at 665-3998 if you see Stark near any schools or for any other concerns.

Officials say they will also be increasing supervision before and after school, as well as an increased police presence.