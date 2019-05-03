George McGovern Students Present “Code To Future” Projects

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Throughout the school year, students at George McGovern Middle School have been working on the basics of coding and web page design. On Friday, they presented their final product to their classmates.

The inaugural “Code To Future” science program had students pick a topic to research and create a web page during their first semester. The last part of the program had students create a “jeopardy game” based on their topic. Teachers say this program presents a challenge for kids because coding is not an easy task to complete.

“It takes a lot of perseverance for students to go back and look at their coding to see the mistakes they’ve made if something wasn’t working. When a kid figures it out on their own, it’s like this huge like light bulb like ‘bomb I got it.’ That is just amazing,” says 6th Grade Science Teacher Shayla Kruse.

7th grader, Nancy Aguilar says she’s not sure about what career she wants to go into. But this program has opened doors to explore careers in S.T.E.M.

“I like putting like all of my creativity on something then just like doing it on my own so other people can see it. I’ll see it together and it’s just how I want it. It’s like nobody else has the same thing as me,” says Student Nancy Aguilar.

George McGovern will continue the “Codes To Future” program next year.