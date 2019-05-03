Herd Happy to Be Home For Game 3

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Friday night is game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and the Stampede have a chance to sweep the Best of 5 series from the Tri-City Storm with another win. And they are very glad to be back home at the Premier Center for the next 2 games if necessary.

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach says:”We’re looking forward to being home again. There’s no doubt we played well at home. And getting back here, but it’s a good team we are playing. Tri-City is an Anderson Cup team and they’re really good and talented but you know what. We have to dig in and play and be conscious of the things that have gotten us to this point…”

Cade Borchardt, Stampede Forward says:”I mean just playing at home is a huge advantage for our team and we love playing here. But especially in front of the fans, it’s game-changing…”