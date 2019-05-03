Howard Wood Dakota Relays Highlights From Day One

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The big winner on day one of the 94th Howard Wood Dakota Relays was the weather. There were several delays primarily because of lightning that pushed the entire schedule back for the night and the special events weren’t run until after 9:30. Joe Fahnbulleh of Hopkins won the boys 200 and Erin Palmer of Bismarck won the girls 800,

In races we captured between raindrops, Amy Zastrow of Mary won the women’s 400 meter and USD’s Brennan Schmidt won the men’s in a time of 48:25. The women’s pole vault was incredible as for Coyote Emily Grove smashed the meet record clearing 14 feet, 11 inches.

Earlier in the day Augustana’s Callie DeWitt anchored the women’s 4 x 100 which set a school record with a time of 46.54. And Dakota State’s Trent Anbrose, only a freshman was the anchor in the men’s 4 x 100 for the Trojans who won in a time of 41.54.

The Relays run all day Saturday at Howard Wood Field.