ICE Arrests International Suspect Wanted for Murder in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Federal authorities arrested a murder suspect and gang associate who was wanted for aggravated homicide in El Salvador in Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 25-year-old Moises De Jesus Ruiz-Mejia, outside his Sioux Falls residence without incident.

ICE was alerted by the Salvadoran government that Ruiz-Mejia was one of 25 people wanted for aggravated homicide or attempted homicide of numerous victims. The suspects are all members of the 18th Street Gang (Surenos 18); others such as Ruiz-Mejia are listed in Spanish as “paros” or individuals who do favors for the gang.

Authorities say Ruiz-Mejia illegally entered the United States on Oct. 14, 2018, a day before the Salvadoran government issued the arrest warrant. Ruiz-Mejia was initially released from custody by U.S. border officials and ordered to report to the ICE office in Sioux Falls on a periodic basis beginning in November 2018, pending his immigration court proceedings.

He remains in ICE custody pending disposition of his immigration