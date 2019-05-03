Makeover Coming For DTSF Sculpture Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nation’s largest and most recognized sculpture program is getting it’s yearly facelift.

59 new pieces will line the streets of downtown Sioux Falls. Installations begin at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Artists from around the world submit their work, with only a select few sculptures chosen. This year, 7 artists from Sioux Falls will have their work on display.

KDLT News met up with organizers and artists to discuss how important the arts are to the Sioux Empire.