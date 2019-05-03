Scoreboard Friday, May 3rd
USHL (Clark Cup Playoffs)
Western Conference Finals
Game 3 @ Premier Center
Stampede 3, Tri-City 2 *Chambers GW Goal with :59 left/Herd Sweep Series
NAHL Playoffs
Central Division Finals
Game 3 @ Minot
Wings 7, Tauros 2 *Pitters 2 goals, Strada 2 goals/Wings Lead Series 2-1
American League
NY Yankees 6, Twins 3 *Cruz 2-run HR
College Baseball
SDSU 8, Fort Wayne 0 *Olmstead 4-hitter, 9 K’s
Augustana 6, Upper Iowa 0
Augustana vs. Upper Iowa
Northern 5, Mary 4 *Barraneche HR
Northern 10, Mary 3 *Lee HR, 2 RBI’s/McMacken HR
St. Cloud 12, SMSU 1 (5th inning) *Suspended until Saturday
USF 4, Concordia-SP 2 *Lung 2 hits, RBI/Hubers 3 hits
GPAC Tournament
Jamestown 9, Northwestern 6 *Yoder HR-2 RBI’s/HR’s-Zylstra, Schutt
Concordia 6, DWU 3 *Anderson 2-run triple
Doane 8, Mount Marty 6 *Lancers eliminated
DWU vs. Doane
Northwestern vs. Midland or Morningside
College Softball
SDSU 6, USD 5 *Anderson 3-run walk-off double
USD 11, SDSU 2 *Rogers Grand Slam/6 RBI’s
NSIC
Augustana 1, Concordia 0 *Peterson RBI
Augustana 3, MSU-Mankato 2 *Pardo HR/Vikes now 50-8
St. Cloud 6, USF 5 *Ultts 3-run HR/Cougars eliminated
MN-Duluth 8, SMSU 3 *Decker 2 hits, RBI/Mustangs eliminated
GPAC
Midland 9, Dordt 2 *DeRoin RBI/Defenders eliminated
Concordia 6, Mount Marty 5 *Writer 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s/Lancers eliminated