Scoreboard Friday, May 3rd

USHL (Clark Cup Playoffs)

Western Conference Finals

Game 3 @ Premier Center

Stampede 3, Tri-City 2 *Chambers GW Goal with :59 left/Herd Sweep Series

NAHL Playoffs

Central Division Finals

Game 3 @ Minot

Wings 7, Tauros 2 *Pitters 2 goals, Strada 2 goals/Wings Lead Series 2-1

American League

NY Yankees 6, Twins 3 *Cruz 2-run HR

College Baseball

SDSU 8, Fort Wayne 0 *Olmstead 4-hitter, 9 K’s

Augustana 6, Upper Iowa 0

Augustana vs. Upper Iowa

Northern 5, Mary 4 *Barraneche HR

Northern 10, Mary 3 *Lee HR, 2 RBI’s/McMacken HR

St. Cloud 12, SMSU 1 (5th inning) *Suspended until Saturday

USF 4, Concordia-SP 2 *Lung 2 hits, RBI/Hubers 3 hits

GPAC Tournament

Jamestown 9, Northwestern 6 *Yoder HR-2 RBI’s/HR’s-Zylstra, Schutt

Concordia 6, DWU 3 *Anderson 2-run triple

Doane 8, Mount Marty 6 *Lancers eliminated

DWU vs. Doane

Northwestern vs. Midland or Morningside

College Softball

SDSU 6, USD 5 *Anderson 3-run walk-off double

USD 11, SDSU 2 *Rogers Grand Slam/6 RBI’s

NSIC

Augustana 1, Concordia 0 *Peterson RBI

Augustana 3, MSU-Mankato 2 *Pardo HR/Vikes now 50-8

St. Cloud 6, USF 5 *Ultts 3-run HR/Cougars eliminated

MN-Duluth 8, SMSU 3 *Decker 2 hits, RBI/Mustangs eliminated

GPAC

Midland 9, Dordt 2 *DeRoin RBI/Defenders eliminated

Concordia 6, Mount Marty 5 *Writer 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s/Lancers eliminated