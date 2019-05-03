Trump, Putin Discuss Nuclear Weapons, Mueller Report

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than an hour Friday about extending an existing nuclear arms agreement and potentially starting a new one to include China.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the two leaders also discussed “very, very briefly” the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller as well as the conflict in Venezuela.

She also repeated the administration’s line that “all options continue to be on the table” regarding Venezuela, where Russia is helping to prop up the embattled government of Nicolas Maduro.