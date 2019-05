Wings Clip Tauros in Game 3 at Minot

MINOT, ND… The Aberdeen Wings took a 2-1 lead in the Central Division Finals Friday night in Minot with a convincing 7-2 win over the Tauros. Adam Pitters and Joe Strada each scored a pair and Matt Vernon was strong between the pipes again. The Wings can earn a berth in the Robertson Cup Finals in Blaine, MN with a win Saturday night. If the series goes 5, it will be played at The Odde in Aberdeen Monday night.