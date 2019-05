10 PM Sportscast May 4th, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Brandon Green brings you a truly eventful 10 pm sports, with highlights from the Dakota Relays, Aberbeen Wings advancing to the Robertson Cup Championship, Stampede winning in overtime last night, Augustana baseball and softball capturing titles, and the Jackrabbits softball making easy work of the Coyotes.