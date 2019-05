Augie Baseball Dismantles Upper Iowa to win NSIC Regular Season Crown

Augustana defeated Upper Iowa 27-6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Augustana baseball looked like a team on a mission today, as they scored 10 runs in the first two innings.

The more memorable score came from Sam Baier, who hit a three run homer.

The Vikings would score 27 runs to capture the NSIC regular season crown, click the play button to watch the highlights!