Augie Softball Captures NSIC Tournament Championship

Augustana defeated Winona State 8-1

ROCHESTER, M.N.- The Augustana softball team lost the first game today against Winona State 1-0, which put them in win or go home scenario.

In game two, the Vikings got back to playing their style of softball; fast and hard hitting.

The Vikings used a five run second inning to get a 5-0 lead.

Then in the 4th inning Samantha Eisenreich hit a home-run to break the game open.

Augie captured the NSIC Championship winning 8-1. Click up to watch the highlights!