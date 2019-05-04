Cardiac-Herd Relieved of Overtime Heroics

Stampede defeated Tri-City 3-2 in regulation last night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Stampede advanced to the Clark Cup Finals last night, and in typical Cardiac-Herd fashion it came down a last minute goal by Brian Chambers.

But if you ask them, they’re just grateful that the game did not go into overtime.

“[We] definitely didn’t want to go into another overtime,” said Chambers. “We wanted to get it done in three periods and just bringing everything to the net. That’s what you got to do.”

The stampede will be facing Chicago in the Finals.

One thing they will need the most is rest, Anthony Romano and Ryan Johnson did not play in game 4.

If the stampede want to raise the Clark Cup for a third time they will need to be at full strength.