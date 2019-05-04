Downtown Sioux Falls Installs New Sculptures

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sculpture Walk has attracted over 3-hundred thousand people to downtown Sioux Falls since it began 16 years ago Now people have 59 new sculptures to check out.

About 20 volunteers started early this morning at 5:30 A.M. to install this year’s sculptures downtown. Using a forklift, the crew put the works of arT into place. Some big and some really big. Organizers say their favorite part is the artists’ reactions to seeing their sculptures installed.

“They work very hard all year long to put together some really great things for people to come and visit. So when you see it all come up, it’s like the old saying, ‘I love it when a plan comes together,’ ” says Jeff Hanson of the Sculpture Walk.

The sculptures are mainly located on Phillips and Main Avenues. Next week, crews will start creating the “Arc of Dreams.” It will be the 60th sculpture added to the walk and it will be up by June.