Group Organizes “FAB”ulous Way To Kick Off Bike Month

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Saturday was a beautiful day to spend outdoors and now there’s another reason to get outside in Sioux Falls.

“I do hereby proclaim May as Bike Month in Sioux Falls,” Mayor Paul TenHaken announced Saturday morning.

To celebrate the proclamation, the mayor joined the group Falls Area Bicyclists for a ride. The four-mile bike ride went from Riverdale Park to Tuthill Park and back. The goals of Bike Month include motivating more people to get out and ride on the bike paths and promoting bike safety while riding on the roads with other vehicles.

“We want to be out on the road today so that we can make drivers aware that cyclists are out on the roads, to share the road, and just be watchful of them,” says FAB Treasurer Samantha Rains.

There are a couple other events coming up. Kids are encouraged to ride their bikes to school on May 8 and the week of the 13th, adults are encouraged to ride their bikes to work. To learn more about bike routes in the area, click here.