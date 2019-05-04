Police Dog Apprehends Aggravated Assault Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Around 12:50 P.M. on Friday afternoon, police responded to an assault call to a home in the 8500 block of West Stoney Creek. A woman called 9-1-1 and saying she had been choked. The dispatchers heard screaming and the line went dead. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old victim with marks on her neck and bruising on her body. A 27-year-old suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

The suspect was found near 26th Street and Ellis Road but ran from the officers. The officers and a K-9 chased the suspect through several yards. The K-9 found the suspect hiding in a window well near Purdue Avenue and Regan Street. The officer gave the suspect numerous commands and the suspect refused to follow the directions. Because of the nature and seriousness of crimes, the K-9 was released to help apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and taken to jail. He was charged with a felony for Domestic Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Interference with 9-1-1, and Fleeing Police.