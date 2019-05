Wings are NAHL Central Division Playoff Champs

Aberdeen defeated Minot 4-2

MINOT, N.D.- The Aberdeen Wings were able to defeat Minot 4-2 to advance to the Robertson Cups Finals.

There would be no scoring in the first period, but after Wings got on a roll!

Scoring 4 goals in two periods, and two of the goals came via Johnathan Bendorf.

The Wings will wait to see who they face in the Robertson Cup Finals.

Click the play button to watch highlights.