5pm Sports Cast Sun. May 5, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Brandon Green brings you the 5pm Sunday Sports Cast. It is fully loaded with SDSU baseball highlights, the South Dakota Mr. and Ms. Basketball selections, Aberbeen Wings highlights of making it to the NAHL Championship, the controversial 145th Kentucky Derby, how the Sioux Fall Storm thump Quad-city and Augustana Spring Football Game highlights.