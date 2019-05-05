Augie Defense Steps-Up in Spring Game

Augie defense won 38-26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Augustana Football Finished 7-4 Last Season.

They are returning a lot of their core players and they hope for an even better season.

But the season starts way before that first kick-off in September; it actually started yesterday with their spring game.

The defense showed out and defeated the offense 38-26, and even scored a touchdown.

“We have improved immensely defensively and i think we’re going to be a good offensive team,” said Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski.”They got to go against a good offense; just the play making ability has helped. I think we’re a little tougher unit.”

“Defense, ever since the start of spring ball. We push each other and make each other a lot better each and everyday,” said Augustana Quarterback Kyle Saddler. “The defense, I know they always come out ready to go and save my butt sometimes.”

Augie’s first game will not be until September 7th when they face Upper Iowa

But hey, if their defense plays like they did yesterday, and the offense is getting a new weapon in running back David Addo, who reshirted last year, expect this team get more than 7 wins and compete for the NSIC crown.

Click the play button for highlights.