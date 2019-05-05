Clark Cup Finals Schedule is Set

The Herd have the first two home games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Herd found out last night that they will be facing the Chicago Steel in the Clark Cup finals.

After the Steel defeated Muskegon 3-2 in overtime; winning the series 3-1.

With the stampede knowing officially who their opponent is–now we can look at the upcoming schedule:

Game 1: Friday, May 10 @Sioux Falls (PREMIER Center) 7:05 PM

Game 2: Saturday, May 11 @Sioux Falls (PREMIER Center) 5:05 PM

Game 3: Friday, May 17 @Chicago (Fox Valley Ice Arena) 7:05 PM

Game 4: Saturday, May 18 @Chicago (Fox Valley Ice Arena) 7:05 PM (if necessary)

Game 5: Tuesday, May 21 @Sioux Falls (PREMIER Center) 7:05 PM (if necessary)

The stampede know that in order win their third Clark Cup it will come down not the x’s and o’s but the health of their team

“I would say every game; everybody has been putting a full effort forward,” said Austen Swankler, Stampede forward. “With all the injuries we had, we worked really hard at it and i feel like once we get everybody back we have a really good chance of winning this cup.”

The Stampede will surely enjoy the premier center to start the series, since the last two series they started on the road.

The herd are undefeated at the Denny this post season