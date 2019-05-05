Controversy at the 145th Kentucky Derby

Country Horse won the 145h Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, K.Y.- The 145th Kentucky Derby yesterday had something that never happened before, as we all thought that maximum security won.

But after review, it was decided that the horse impeded the progress of the other horses and was disqualified.

Meaning second place finisher country horse wins the event; this was the first time in history that has happened

Whoever bet on country horse had to be overwhelmed with excitement because it only had 65-1 shot to win the derby.