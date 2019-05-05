New Hope For Families Who Lost Autism Therapy Coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Back in January, some South Dakotans lost autism therapy coverage for their kids because it was no longer covered by insurance. Now, there may be new hope for those families with a new insurance proposal.

Every week, two-and-a-half-year-old R.J. goes to ABA or applied behavioral analysis therapy. It’s for kids with autism and focuses on improving specific behaviors, such as communication and impulses as well as teaching life skills.

“When we started last Fall, we had zero words with significant self harm. We do still have head banging, but it’s reduced drastically to where we were at,” said Lindsey Janklow.

It’s been a struggle for R.J.’s parents to keep him in therapy. They are among many who lost their insurance coverage back in January.

Fortunately, a new proposal might change things. The South Dakota Division of Insurance has proposed a new 2021 benchmark plan. It would include Applied Behavioral Analysis as an “essential” health benefit.

“I feel happy that there’s hope for the future for our children with autism. I think it’s great for the children who will be needing the therapy two years from now,” said Janklow.

Krystal Trull also has a child with autism. Earlier this year, she was fighting for a bill that would require South Dakota health insurers to cover treatments for autism. That bill was killed, but this potential benchmark plan renews her hope.

“It’s a victory and it’s great and it’s like I said, a great opportunity for those touched by autism,” said Trull.

While it’s a step in the right direction, these parents would still like to see something done sooner. They say their children need the therapy now and can’t wait until 2021.

“To me, if he’s not in therapy his damages would be outrageous. I have no idea where he would go. He head bangs on cement, hits his head on glass. It’s a danger to him to not be in therapy,” said Janklow.

Although parents are excited for possible change come 2021, they’ll keep fighting for all families to be covered sooner.

The proposal still needs to be approved. Before a final decision is made, there is a two week public comment period that ends may 15.

For more information on the proposed 2021 benchmark plan click here: https://dlr.sd.gov/insurance/