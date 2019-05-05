Officials to Assess Storm Damage to South Dakota Properties

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Officials are preparing to survey storm damage of individual properties in South Dakota to help determine the possibility for federal assistance.

A state Department of Safety release says that Federal Emergency Management Agency staff members, along with state and local representatives, plan to begin preliminary assessments Monday on homes and businesses damaged by snowmelt, rains and flooding.

The list of counties includes Bennett, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Jones, Minnehaha, Spink, and Yankton, as well as the reservations of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

A preliminary assessment of public infrastructure is scheduled to start on May 13.