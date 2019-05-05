South Dakota Celebrates National Small Business Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses make up 99 percent of South Dakota businesses. They help create jobs in the state and are active in their communities by helping with service projects and supporting non-profits. May 5th-11th is National Small Business Week. People are encouraged to stop by local small businesses to support, and thank them for their hard work.

“When you spend your dollars down in small businesses, it really goes back to the community and helps build the community. And so that’s what we’re all for: small business, small retails,” said Benson Langat, 605 Running Co. Assistant Manager.

There are around 85,000 small businesses that employ more than 200,000 South Dakotans.