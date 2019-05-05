South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball Announced

Mr. Basketball Noah Freidel and Ms. Basketball Jeniah Ugofsky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-With the Dakota Relays over, it is now that time of year to name South Dakota Mr. and Ms. Basketball.

The 24 finalist gathered at the Hansen Anderson award luncheon today to hopefully here their named called.

The food by the way was excellent, lasagna my gosh, but after a riveting speech from USD head women’s basketball Dawn Plitzuweit, it was time to get down to business.

For the boys two time state “A” basketball champion Noah Freidel took home the honor after averaging nearly 23 points per game for tea area high school.

Freidel finished his career with 1,804 points setting the titan school record will continue his playing career at SDSU.

Moving on to the girls, a player that Plitzuweit is very familiar with, Jeniah Ugofsky was named South Dakota Ms. Basketball.

Seen as the total package at Harrisburg high school, she averaged 12 points a game.

But more impressively she averaged 8 rebounds, 3 assist and 2 steals

Ugofsky is top-10 in those categories for the Harrisburg high school record books.

Although a state championship eluded her, she was also named class “AA” player of the year.

Both players are still very grateful to honored with this prestigious award.

“It feels good, it’s a great accomplishment,” said Freidel. “I know i been looking at who wins it every; like over the past years in high school. It’s all been great players and great dudes. So, it’s just an honor to be one of them.”

“It feels very rewarding after all the hard work I put in over the last four years,” said Ugofsky. “I feel very encouraged to start on my new path for the University of South Dakota and new basketball career and academic career. I am really motivated now.”

Official say this year was one of the closest voting years in recent history.

Only 46 votes separated 1st and 4th place for the boys and the girls were even closer with 43 votes separating the top six finalist.