The 2019 Sculpture Walk Is Underway

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Every year, sculptors from all over the world submit their work to hopefully be included in the “Downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.”

“Honestly, I hold my breath every year (you know) that I get back in because it’s an honor,” says Sculptor Jade Windell.

This year’s collection includes work from artists in 20 different states and 2 countries. Fred Klingenhoffer has submitted pieces in the past, but this is his first time being a part of the walk.

“It’s cool. I mean, I like it. It’s a nice downtown area. It’s a relief to get it up and and have it done,” says Sculptor Fred Klingenhoffer.

Some sculptors, like Windell, are regulars. After 5 years, he’s still blown away by the community support.

“My first year when I was here I did these 2 marble fish. There were families coming out like it was part of their tradition and it was the first time in my life that I was signing autographs for kids,” explains Windell. “You know, they’re just so excited to meet someone who made one of the sculptures.”

The pieces are primarily located on Phillips and Main Avenues. Officials describe this year’s walk as the “rubix cube” of artwork because it has something for everyone, from abstract to modern art. The Sculpture Walk alone has attracted 300-thousand people to Downtown Sioux Falls.

“Sculpture Walk has become a destination for so many people. We get visitors from all over the world who come (largely) because we’re the largest sculpture exhibition of it’s kind and it is amazing,” states Jeff Hanson of the Sculpture Walk.

The sculptures will be up from now until the end of next April. The final and 60th sculpture of the walk is the “Arc of Dreams.” Crews will start piecing it together next week and will be up by June.