Twins lose series to Yankees

New York defeated Minnesota 4-1

BRONX, N.Y.- The Twins cut the Yankee’s lead to one in the top of the fourth inning.

But, then in the bottom of the fourth inning, Yankee’s Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer to make the New York lead 4-1.

As the Twins lose 4-1 and lose the series 2-1. Click the play button for highlights.