I-90 Speedway’s Season Opener in Jeopardy After A Wet Start to Spring

HARTFORD, SD- This wet spring has had an impact on the much anticipated 2019 racing season at I-90 Speedway, and the start of the racing season is now in jeopardy.

The first race at the newly refurbished track is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, but opening day could be pushed back due to weather.

Right now, track officials say they are “playing it by ear.”

Recent rain has put a damper on the installation of new bleachers at the track and there are concerns of the dirt track and pit area still being too wet.

“If we can get it to dry out where the haulers and race cars don’t stink in the mud, (you know) we’re going to be in pretty good shape. But we need a lot of sunshine and a lot of wind and no rain to get this thing dried out enough where we can put haulers in the pit area,” said Rod Pattison, General Manager of I-90 Speedway.

Crews will start to install the new bleachers this upcoming week.

They say an announcement will be out later this week on the official start to the racing season.

Crews will start to install the new bleachers this week. For more information on opening day or the racetrack, click here.