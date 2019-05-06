Body Found in Nebraska Believed to Be Missing Sioux Falls Woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a body found in Nebraska is believed to be missing Sioux Falls woman Kathryn Butler.

Police say the body was found in a field near Kathryn Butler’s vehicle on Saturday in Saunders County, Nebraska.

76-year-old Kathryn Butler had been missing since April 22nd without her medication needed for a heart condition. Police say details are limited at this time. Butler was last seen at a gas station in Orange City, Iowa on April 24th.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.