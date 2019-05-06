Bomb Squad Removes Suspicious Item From Sioux Falls Neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a suspicious item that was reported in a Sioux Falls neighborhood was safely removed by the Sioux Falls Police Department Bomb Squad.

Police received a report of the suspicious item at the intersection of 7th Street and Sherman Avenue at around 9:30 Monday morning. The Sioux Falls Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely removed the item from the area.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.