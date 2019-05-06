Borchardt, Stampede Excited for Clark Cup Finals

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Stampede are the hottest team in the USHL with only one loss in the post season. They are coming off an impressive 3-0 sweep of Tri-City with 2 of those wins coming on the road at Kearney. Needless to say the players are excited about the opportunity to play in the Clark Cup Finals, but perhaps still trying to let it sink in.

Cade Borchardt, Stampede Forward says: “Still trying to sink in. It’s an incredible feeling for the city and the fans and the organization, it means a lot to these guys. We’ve worked so hard for this and to finally accomplish it and be in the finals. To win it would be so special but we’re not done yet…”

Clark Cup Finals

Friday Chicago @ Stampede (7:05)

Sunday Chicago @ Stampede (5:05)

Friday Stampede @ Chicago (7:05)

Saturday Stampede @ Chicago (7:05)

Tuesday Chicago @ Stampede (7:05)