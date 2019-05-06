Cory Booker Proposes National License for All Gun Owners

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is pitching a sweeping gun control agenda with more than a dozen specific elements, marking his second policy rollout in three weeks as he looks for a breakthrough moment in the crowded 2020 primary.

The New Jersey senator’s plan to curb gun violence centers on the creation of a national license required for all firearm owners, which would include an interview and mandatory completion of safety training. A summary released Monday by Booker’s campaign says among the other elements of the gun control platform are universal background checks for gun buyers and the reinstitution of a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Booker released an environmental justice plan last month. He has struggled to rise from the low single digits in early polls.