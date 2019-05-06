Game, Fish, and Parks Highlighting Mercury Concerns in Bigger Fish

Bigger fish can mean more mercury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Spring fishing season is here and there’s a new warning for those of you grabbing your rod and reel.

Here’s a reminder that fish from some lakes can contain higher levels of mercury.

Higher amounts are found in bigger predatory fish.

Here are some South Dakota lakes that have tested higher for mercury levels:

-Reid Lake

-Twin Lakes

-Long Lake

-North Island Lake

Professionals say if you catch a whopper, it is better to use the catch and release method.

“You know catch it take a photo and release it,” said Midwest Hunting and Fishing Magazine Marketing Manager Brian Bashore. “That’s the best thing to do with it. You want to get those smaller fish for eating. They’re just going to taste better and obviously you won’t have to worry about the mercury consumption levels on them at all.”

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks advises people to avoid walleye over 24 inches in a number of lakes.