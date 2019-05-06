Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Sioux Falls Participates In “Woman Build Day”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls helps build a handful of homes each year for people in need. But Saturday’s project was even more special combining a good cause with girl power.

For over a decade, “Woman Build Day” focuses on women volunteers. On Saturday, 50 women set a foundation on two homes located on the east side of Sioux Falls. Not only do volunteers give back to the community, but the work gives them a sense of empowerment.

“Often times in our culture, women are not resourced to even feel like you can build a house or you can contribute at this level. But if you break it down into the right steps, anybody can helps us build a house. To have a women…a day dedicated women helping do that is very powerful,” says Niki Schillerstrom of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

Over 3-hundred Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the nation participate in “Woman Build Day.”